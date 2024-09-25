206,879 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 206,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,870,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of ChampionX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 526,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 2,033.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 251,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 239,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). ChampionX had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

