The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,133 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.