10,909 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 4.8% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Equitable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.68. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,263,672.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,263,672.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,434 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.