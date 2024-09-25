Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 12,363 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,155,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,456.0% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 658,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after buying an additional 633,079 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.4 %

NVO stock opened at $125.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average of $133.18.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.