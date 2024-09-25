Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $722.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $642.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $722.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

