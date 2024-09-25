Gabelli Funds LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 427,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in TELUS by 11.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 126,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,988 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $1,991,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in TELUS by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,275,000 after buying an additional 6,334,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $16.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 294.88%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

