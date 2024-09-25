Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Moelis & Company traded as high as $71.30 and last traded at $71.30, with a volume of 4783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.17.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Moelis & Company

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

Institutional Trading of Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 495 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $34,298.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,385.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $430,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,526 shares of company stock valued at $830,133 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,190,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,836,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,404,000 after purchasing an additional 334,620 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,562,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,118,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,483,000 after purchasing an additional 55,402 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -371.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.