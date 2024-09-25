Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.22

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.22 and last traded at $87.63, with a volume of 7530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.72. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 9.39%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.7% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

