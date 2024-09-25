Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.17

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.17 and last traded at $93.17, with a volume of 5832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

