Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $163.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Houlihan Lokey traded as high as $162.18 and last traded at $162.16, with a volume of 5340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.30.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Houlihan Lokey

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $30,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,582.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $155,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,818,759. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.11.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.