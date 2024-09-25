Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $146.00 to $163.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Houlihan Lokey traded as high as $162.18 and last traded at $162.16, with a volume of 5340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $160.30.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Houlihan Lokey
Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.11.
Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Houlihan Lokey
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.