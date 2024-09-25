Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $175.25

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.25 and last traded at $174.05, with a volume of 114163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $174.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Susquehanna upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after acquiring an additional 400,565 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,075,000 after purchasing an additional 777,103 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $79,392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

