International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Sets New 52-Week High at $219.10

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $219.10 and last traded at $218.81, with a volume of 211179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

