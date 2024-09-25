Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 12-Month High at $430.91

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $430.91 and last traded at $430.65, with a volume of 6687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $426.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $383.50 and a 200 day moving average of $389.18.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,861,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth $56,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

