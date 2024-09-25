iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.19

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.19 and last traded at $106.17, with a volume of 8581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.10.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUB. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

