Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.01

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 42165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 277.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 268,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

