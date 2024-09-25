Braze’s (BRZE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRZE. Barclays cut their target price on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.82.

Get Braze alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRZE

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08. Braze has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. Braze’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $86,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,128.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,477,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $86,272.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,128.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,727 shares of company stock valued at $8,140,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 149.9% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.