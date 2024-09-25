SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.65

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.65 and last traded at $75.53, with a volume of 45911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 207,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,224,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

