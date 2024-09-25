FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $75.61

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.61 and last traded at $75.61, with a volume of 791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.57.

FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAVI. Comerica Bank raised its stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

About FlexShares Ultra-Short Income Fund

The FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (RAVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in an ultra-short-term portfolio of investment grade public and private debt issued domestically and abroad.

