First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.20

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 29343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

