SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.40

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 7198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

