Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.32

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.32 and last traded at $98.32, with a volume of 3681 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.16.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40. The stock has a market cap of $939.15 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,251,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,351,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 810,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 191,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,626,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.