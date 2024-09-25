Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.79

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.79 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 24068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

