Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Buy Rating at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

BRZE has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.82.

Braze Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. Braze has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Braze

In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,477,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,477,010.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $151,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,104,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,727 shares of company stock valued at $8,140,693 in the last ninety days. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 23,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,584,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Braze by 2,518.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

