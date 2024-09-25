ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.67

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.67 and last traded at $95.47, with a volume of 193727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.85.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Dow30

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDOW. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 7.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter valued at $368,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

