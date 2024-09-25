First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.31

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.31 and last traded at $130.31, with a volume of 169 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.00.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average is $122.07.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTC. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $147,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

