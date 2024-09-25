National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.44

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.44 and last traded at $49.07, with a volume of 11013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,176 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,514,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,665,000 after buying an additional 90,925 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after buying an additional 950,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,060,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,970,000 after acquiring an additional 181,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 941,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,181 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

