Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.26

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.26 and last traded at $71.54, with a volume of 11991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.55.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Hasbro by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

