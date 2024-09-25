Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.21

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.21 and last traded at $80.61, with a volume of 7107 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Limbach alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LMB

Limbach Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $520,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,204,306.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,072 shares of company stock worth $2,418,821. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Limbach

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Limbach by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Limbach by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,426,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limbach by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Limbach by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Limbach by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

(Get Free Report)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.