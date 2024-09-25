Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Down 12.7%

Shares of Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) traded down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). 4,631,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 3,585,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.20.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

