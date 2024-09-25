PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.63

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.63 and last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 18711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PGRU

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.20 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PropertyGuru Group stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in PropertyGuru Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.