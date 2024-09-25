Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.84

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AACT. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $1,161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 150,674.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 125,060 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 165.5% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 207,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 129,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ares Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

