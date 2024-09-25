Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.98

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 19857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
