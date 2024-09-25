Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.98

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 19857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.74.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Tri-Continental by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 167,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.0% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Tri-Continental by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 36.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 25,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

