Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.95

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 48044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.13.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

