Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 1,564,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,830,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.56 ($0.01).
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 14.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £7.02 million, a PE ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.87.
About Quantum Blockchain Technologies
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quantum Blockchain Technologies
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.