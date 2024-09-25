Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 1,564,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,830,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £7.02 million, a PE ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.87.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

