Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.87

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.87 and last traded at $78.87, with a volume of 282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

