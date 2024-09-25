DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.90

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 1401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 212.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 153.5% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 72.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

