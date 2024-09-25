Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $211.99

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $211.99 and last traded at $211.49, with a volume of 19286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Powell Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total value of $1,226,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $391,352.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,166,762.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,552. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Powell Industries in the second quarter worth $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

