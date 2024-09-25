Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 during the 4th quarter worth $1,774,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 8,329.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,770,000 after buying an additional 2,754,037 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hut 8 by 79.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,260,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 558,824 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 61.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,390,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hut 8 from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $139,248.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $270,797.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,171.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

NASDAQ HUT opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. Hut 8 Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Further Reading

