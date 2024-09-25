Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,312,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,775 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 4.9% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $446,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

