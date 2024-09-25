NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by OMC Financial Services LTD

OMC Financial Services LTD increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 874.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,939 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,833 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 15.9% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,352,303 shares of company stock valued at $521,745,907 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.