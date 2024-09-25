International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $36.02 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,384 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.84.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $193.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

