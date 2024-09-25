Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 18,500 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 323.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $61.46.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

