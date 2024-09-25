Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,746,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 136,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,983 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 121,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 76,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 732,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

