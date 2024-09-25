Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NMR opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.09%.

NMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

Further Reading

