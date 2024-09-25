Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.2% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco Mortgage Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

IVR stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 59.85% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $68.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

