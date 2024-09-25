Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 590,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 70,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,999 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,632.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Genie Energy news, Director James A. Courter sold 3,675 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $63,173.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,632.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Genie Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GNE stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $460.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Articles

