Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of CTS worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CTS by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of CTS during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

NYSE CTS opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.41. CTS Co. has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $55.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.58.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.33 million. CTS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. CTS’s payout ratio is 9.41%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

