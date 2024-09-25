Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 528,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $9,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FORR. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $11,473,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 511.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $71,122.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of FORR stock opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.86 million, a PE ratio of 587.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

