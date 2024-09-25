Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 50.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 311,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $8,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEP shares. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.905 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

