Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 69,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Veracyte worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,190,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Veracyte by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,228 shares in the company, valued at $830,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,918 shares of company stock worth $1,399,541 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $35.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Veracyte’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

